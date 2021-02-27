DSS confirms sacked Ganduje’s aide in its custody | Ripples Nigeria

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday night confirmed the arrest and detention of the sacked Special Adviser on Media to Kano State governor, Salihu Tanko Yakasai.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had on Saturday morning sacked his media aide for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over the abduction of 373 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangabe, Zamfara State, by armed bandits.

Yakasai had in his reaction to the students’ kidnap asked President Buhari to address the incessant abduction of students by bandits and other security challenges in the country or resign.

There were reports on Friday night that the outspoken governor’s aide had been arrested by DSS over his comments on the President.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, eventually confirmed Yakasai’s arrest in a statement in Abuja, saying he is in the agency’s custody.

The statement read: “This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services (DSS). He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public.”

