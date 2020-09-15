DSS continued invitation of Mailafia dehumanising —PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, said on Tuesday the continued invitation of the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, by the Department of State Services (DSS) was dehumanising and embarrassing to his person.

Secondus stated this in a statement issued by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, in Abuja.

The PDP chairman stressed that the continued invitation was disrespectful to Mailafia’s status and unmindful of his contributions to the development of the country.

READ ALSO: My comments were hearsay, I have no evidence, embattled Mailafia changes tune

He also urged the DSS to accommodate dissenting views on issues.

According to him, good ingredients of democracy include freedom of speech and association.

Secondus, however, said no amount of pressure would deter the people from expressing their feelings on national issues.

Join the conversation

Opinions