DSS debunks reports it dispersed doctors participating in Saudi govt recruitment exercise

The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has denied claims alleging that it dispersed medical doctors that were participating in a recruitment exercise organised by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health at Sheraton Hotel in Abuja.

It would be recalled that a media report had emerged claiming that DSS operatives stormed the hotel on Thursday morning and dispersed the doctors and journalists, who were at the venue.

The report had also alleged that a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) Marcus Fatunde, was arrested at the venue but was later released.

But in a statement on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of the secret service, Peter Afunaya said no such operation was carried out at the hotel, noting that the report was a calculated attempt to embarrass the organisation.

He said: “The attention of the DSS has once again been drawn to a falsehood being circulated in the media that it dispersed doctors attending a Saudi Arabia organised job interview at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, yesterday, 26th August 2021.

“Though this is illogical and does not add up, sections of the media that reported it did not care to verify the news before going to print. No further evidence was also adduced to prove that the DSS carried out such an operation at the hotel. It is obvious that the news was only designed to embarrass the organisation.

“Journalists and other media practitioners are enjoined to crosscheck their facts and ensure that they do not use their platforms to mislead the public or undermine national security.”

