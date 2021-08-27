Metro
DSS debunks reports it dispersed doctors participating in Saudi govt recruitment exercise
The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has denied claims alleging that it dispersed medical doctors that were participating in a recruitment exercise organised by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health at Sheraton Hotel in Abuja.
It would be recalled that a media report had emerged claiming that DSS operatives stormed the hotel on Thursday morning and dispersed the doctors and journalists, who were at the venue.
The report had also alleged that a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) Marcus Fatunde, was arrested at the venue but was later released.
But in a statement on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of the secret service, Peter Afunaya said no such operation was carried out at the hotel, noting that the report was a calculated attempt to embarrass the organisation.
READ ALSO: DSS slams claims citizens are languishing in its detention facilities
He said: “The attention of the DSS has once again been drawn to a falsehood being circulated in the media that it dispersed doctors attending a Saudi Arabia organised job interview at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, yesterday, 26th August 2021.
“Though this is illogical and does not add up, sections of the media that reported it did not care to verify the news before going to print. No further evidence was also adduced to prove that the DSS carried out such an operation at the hotel. It is obvious that the news was only designed to embarrass the organisation.
“Journalists and other media practitioners are enjoined to crosscheck their facts and ensure that they do not use their platforms to mislead the public or undermine national security.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...