DSS declares Igboho wanted; 7 AK-47 rifles, 5000 rounds of ammunition allegedly found in his house (video)

A few hours after its operatives raided the Ibadan, Oyo State, home of self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday evening declared the activist wanted for alleged illegal possession of seven AK-47 rifles and 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

The DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the agency operatives raided Igboho’s home following intelligence reports that he had stockpiled arms in the place.

He added that 13 supporters of the activist including one woman were arrested for attacking the DSS operatives during the raid.

Those arrested were Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde aka Lady K, Tajudeen Erinoye, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu and Jamiu Noah.

Others were – Ayobami Donald, Adelabe Usman, Oluwafelumi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday.

The DSS spokesman said Igboho and his group in their campaign for self-determination have become well-armed and determined to undermine public order in the country.

Afunanya said: “In the early hours (about 0134 hours) of today, 1st July, 2021, a joint team of security operatives raided the residence of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo a.k.a. SUNDAY IGBOHO at Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“This was based on intelligence that he had stockpiled arms in the place. On approach to the residence, the team came under heavy gun attack by nine men, suspected to be IGBOHO’s guards. Six of them were armed with an AK-47 gun and Three others, with Pump-Action rifles.

“ In the course of the exchange, two of IGBOHO’s armed men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested. Only one operative who was shot by the assailants on his right hand sustained injury. He has however received medical attention and is very stable.

“Afterwards, the team procedurally searched the house and subsequently recovered the following among others:

· Seven AK-47 assault rifles;

· Three Pump Action guns;

· 30 fully charged AK-47 magazines;

· 5,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition;

· Five cutlasses, one Jackknife, one Pen Knife

· Two Pistol holsters;

· One binoculars

· A wallet containing Five US Dollars in one Dollar denomination; local and international driver’s licences in his name, ATM Cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name;

· Two whistles;

· Five Cartridges;

· 18 Walkie-Talkies;

· Three Voodoo charm jackets/traditional body armour;

· Two Laptops (One (1) Toshiba and One (1) Compaq); and

· His International Passport and those of many others (as displayed here). Further exploitation and forensic analysis are ongoing.

“Aside from the items recovered from the building, about 13 suspects including 12 males and one female were arrested and brought to Abuja. While one suspect is being profiled, the other 12 paraded here are:

i. Abdulateef OFEYAGBE

ii. Amoda BABATUNDE aka Lady K (female)

iii. Tajudeen ERINOYEN

iv. Diakola ADEMOLA

v. Abideen SHITTU

vi. Jamiu NOAH

vii. Ayobami DONALD

viii. Adelabe USMAN

ix. Oluwafelumi KUNLE

x. Raji KAZEEM

xi. Taiwo OPEYEMI and

xii. Bamidele SUNDAY.

“This is to inform Nigerians and the world that Sunday IGBOHO and his group, in the guise of campaign for self-determination, have become well-armed and determined to undermine public order. This, the arrests and seizures are, no doubt, a confirmation of a grand plan by IGBOHO and his cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian State.

“ Alert foreign missions and licencing authorities within and outside Nigeria about this development and the possibility that IGBOHO could declare some of his personal permit and identity cards missing in order to seek their replacement.

“Apprise stakeholders that the Five (5) AK-47 assault rifles recovered from the building are suspected to be those collected by IGBOHO’s men from Nigerian Customs and Immigration personnel at Idi Iroko, Ogun State.

“The gun duel which lasted for an hour offered IGBOHO the chance to escape. Sunday ADEYEMO aka Sunday IGBOHO is now on the run. IGBOHO may run as far as he can. He may hide as long as he wants. He might have attacked security operatives as his strength carried him. But this will be the end of his shenanigans. Soon, he will not have a hiding place. His strength will sure fail him. And the law will catch up with him. The law may be slow. But it will be steady.

“Consequently, ADEYEMO/IGBOHO is advised to turn himself in to the nearest security agency. Those cheering and eulogising him may appeal to or advise him to do the needful. He should surrender himself to the appropriate authorities. He or anyone can never be above the law. Meanwhile, those arrested will be charged accordingly.”

