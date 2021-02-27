DSS denies hand in alleged attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
DSS denies hand in alleged attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho
The Department of Security Services (DSS) has denied being involved in the alleged attempted arrest of self-styled Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, on Friday along the Lagos-Ibadan highway.
A video had surfaced on social media platforms yesterday showing a confrontation between Igboho’s supporters and some security officials and it was widely reported that a combined team of the Police, Army and the DSS had trailed the convoy of the activist on his way to Lagos in a bid to arrest him.
It was also gathered that Igboho was on his way to Lagos to meet with some Yoruba elders including National Leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, when he was allegedly waylaid by security officials from the Oyo State Operation Burst team which made attempts to abduct him.
Read also: Police, DSS in reported failed attempted arrest of Sunday Igboho
However, the DSS has reacted to the allegations and said its operatives were not involved in the alleged attempt to arrest Igboho.
In a statement issued on Friday by the spokesman of he Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the DSS said:
“The Department of State Services wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today, at Ibadan, Oyo State.
“The said news is misinforming and should be taken as fake and therefore be disregarded. This is not true.
“The DSS did not arrest him. It did not attempt to too. Disregard such misinformation please.”
