DSS denies having a hand in Akunyili’s murder

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reacted to insinuations about its involvement in the murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, widower of former information minister, Dora Akunyili.

According to the DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya via a statement on Wednesday, these claims are “spurious and illogical.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Akunyili was killed in Anambra by unknown gunmen on Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the incident, a social media video claimed that the DSS was responsible for the attack on the medical doctor.

However, the DSS issued its statement stating that, “The attention of the service has been drawn to an allegation that its operatives killed Dr Chike Akunyili.

“It was also alleged that the DSS murdered security escorts at Nkpor, in Anambra, on 28th September 2021.

“The service hereby denies these allegations and wishes to clearly state that they are spurious and illogical.

“There was no basis for the DSS to kill the medical doctor and/or fellow law enforcement agents. The service cherishes life and believes in the rule of law.

“The public should be wary of the false narratives by those desirous of using it (the Service), to cover up their heinous acts.

“The operations of these hostile elements are already well known in the public space and to the discerning,” Afunanya said.

He further explained that the DSS and other security agencies are working assiduously to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

