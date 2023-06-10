DSS denies having Emefiele in its custody

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied having the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria {CBN}, Godwin Emefiele in its custody.

The nation’s secret police stated this in a one line post on it’s tweeter handle on Saturday morning.

“Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS, it tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

The denial comes after reports surfaced online on Friday that Emefiele had been arrested by the DSS.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the embattled CBN governor, was on Friday suspended from office by President Bola Tinubu, to make way for investigations into activities in his office.

The suspension is in line with President Tinubu’s promise in his inaugural address that there will be thorough house cleaning in the nation’s financial sector.

He also promised a review of the Naira redesign policy spearheaded by Emefiele as CBN governor.

