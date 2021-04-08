DSS denies reports it tortured Buhari's driver to death | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
DSS denies reports it tortured Buhari’s driver to death
The Department of State Services (DSS) has insisted that the late official driver to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Sa’idu Afaka, was not detained or tortured by the service before his death.
This disclaimer was issued via a statement by Peter Afunanya, DSS Public Relations Officer on Thursday, April 8, in Abuja.
According to Afunanya, reports in some section of the media that the department tortured the late driver to death was a misleading information.
“The driver was never arrested nor detained by the department.
Read also: Reps ask police, DSS to go after Fulani group threatening Ortom
“Suspect handling method is usually in compliance with the tenets of criminal justice administration system and democracy,” the statement read.
The DSS spokesman, urged the public to disregard the report trending in some online platform.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Presidency’s Spokesman, Garba Shehu, on April 6 announced the death of Afaka.
Shehu said the late driver died after a prolonged illness and extended the condolences of the President to his family.
