DSS dismisses report of assault on FAAN official by its officer

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday dismissed report of assault on an official of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) by its Head of Formation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said that FAAN had also accused its official of breaching security protocol at the airport.

He added that it had not been established that any FAAN staff was assaulted by the DSS officer, Safiyanu Abba.

The Authority claimed that Abba had last Friday assaulted an aviation security officer who called him to order at the airport.

FAAN added that the DSS officer also prevented security officers at the airport from performing a mandatory check on a passenger.

In the statement, Afunanya said DSS personnel were well mannered and could not have slapped or fought a worker of another agency.

He said the news, as reported in some sections of the media, had left an impression that was not factual.

The spokesman, therefore, urged the public to disregard the report.

According to him, for the record, no DSS staff fought or engaged in any acts prejudicial to discipline or inimical to public safety at the airport under reference.

Afunanya said: “In line with its statutory duties, the Service recognises the airports as one of the country’s most important assets and has remained at the forefront of protecting them and other critical ones.

“It takes their security seriously and cannot breach it. As a strategic partner, the Service holds FAAN and its staff in good esteem.

“Both agencies have, over time, enjoyed a robust working relationship in the areas of training and exchange programmes.”

