DSS dismisses report on abduction of innocent Nigerians by operatives

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday dismissed a report on the abduction of innocent Nigerians by its operatives.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr. Peter Peter Afunanya, the DSS urged the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to fish out quacks among its members.

The service was reacting to a report by an online newspaper on the abduction of innocent Nigerians by its operatives.

The DSS reaffirmed its commitment to the security of the citizens and government institutions.

The statement read: “Media practitioners in the country should rise above parochial considerations, sanitise its fold and fish out quacks among them. The media can also peer review and embark on self-censorship as part of achieving professionalism in the industry.

“They must reject the allure of enticement by external forces to use them to instigate violence or undermine the government and its institutions. Otherwise, those who run foul of the law must be ready to face justice either now or in the future.

“The Service does not abduct Nigerians and outrightly denies this misleading narrative whether reported by Peoples Gazette or Amnesty International.

“The DSS arrests when, where, and if necessary. This is evidently carried out in line with tenets of democratic ideals.

“At no time has the agency embarked on its actions without following led down procedures in respect of obtaining warrants of arrest or orders for detention from competent legal authorities. The claim of abduction or use of enforced disappearances is an absolute lie and a make-up narrative designed to bring the Service to disrepute.

“The DSS is law-abiding and committed to the protection of citizens and sensitive government installations. In doing this, it will continue to discharge its mandate of intelligence collection and timely dissemination of same to relevant action agencies and stakeholders.”

The service also accused the publisher of Peoples Gazette, Samuel Ogundipe, of using his media outlet to spread falsehood.

“Ogundipe is known to have, on several occasions, engaged in false and distorted publications to disinform the public. He and his cohorts are hereby warned, for the umpteenth time, to desist from these deplorable acts against the peace and security of the nation.

“It is time for Ogundipe and the likes to choose reason over fatuity and patriotism over disloyalty and treachery. Their continuous mischievous resolve to use fake news and hate speech to set the country on fire is condemnable,” it added.

