DSS disowns faceless officer who alleged cover up in killing of sound engineer, David Imoh

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied any knowledge of a faceless officer, named Oluwole Bashir, who accused both the DSS and the Police of a cover up in the killing of the sound engineer, David Imoh, who was killed and burnt in the Lekki area of Lagos

The faceless officer alleged in a viral post on social media, that the suspects arrested by the DSS and handed over to the Police, were swapped by the latter.

He alleged that the suspects who were of Hausa origin were exchanged with Southern Christians by the Police.

The Lagos state Police Command, had yesterday denied the allegation, while saying that the post was fictitious and made to stir ethnic tension.

Meanwhile, the DSS, in a statement same day by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, said the faceless officer is an imposter who is neither a serving nor retired staff.

The statement read partly, “Findings have, however, revealed that his aim is to ignite an ethno-religious conflict. His co-conspirators are elements of separatist groups who are desirous of achieving the same objective as well as pitting security agencies against one another.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has issued an unambiguous statement on the entire episode. The Command’s clarification should guide public understanding of what actually transpired. Dragging the DSS which never participated in the operation at Lekki into his skewed account exposes the lies and intentions of Adio Oluwole Bashir and his cohorts.

“The DSS wishes to state that the write-up is completely false and frowns at the calculated effort to use its name for malicious purposes. It therefore requests the public to disregard the misleading narrative.”

The Service also warned those bent on throwing the country into violence to retrace their steps and give peace a chance.

