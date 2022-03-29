DSS doctors unprofessional, medical report on Kanu fake, Lawyer alleges

Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Maxwell Opara has petitioned the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), alleging that some medical doctors employed by the Department of State Security (DSS) were unprofessional and reckless when examining the secessionist, who is standing trial for treasonable felony.

Maxwell, in the petition added that another doctor signed a medical report on Kanu, without examination nor diagnosis.

“He (Kanu) confronted the Doctor and asked him how he wrote and signed a medical report of a patient that he neither met nor examined,” the Lawyer stated.

He alleged that Kanu, who is in DSS custody, had been battling medical challenges but was being denied access to his personal doctors.

Opara said on Tuesday, “He (Kanu) complained about the said Doctors of their recklessness, incompetence and unprofessionalism in their practices towards him. Despite his request for his personal Physician, they continued to take his specimen without giving him any result.

“As a result of this ugly unprofessional medical activities, MNK instructed me to file an Enforcement of Fundamental Right action against the DSS. We filed the said Enforcement suit as instructed, while the suit is pending in court, the DSS on the 15th of March, 2022 assembled some Doctors at the DSS and brought MNK out and handed him what they referred to as his medical report.

“According to MNK he quickly peruse the purported medical report and he discovered that his major potassium illness which he has been his routine drugs over the years was not contained in the said medical report, he started questioning the authenticity of the report and immediately discovered that the person who signed the report never met him.

“He confronted the Doctor and asked him how he wrote and signed a medical report of a patient that he neither met nor examine. The said Doctor couldn’t respond…”

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

