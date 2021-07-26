DSS has no case against Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer

Counsel to embattled leader of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has given reasons why the Directorate of State Services (DSS) could not produce his client at the resumed hearing of his alleged treason trial at the Federal High court in Abuja on Monday.

While addressing journalists outside the court after Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the case till October 21 as the DSS failed to produce the accused, Ejimakor said the “Federal Government’s lack of sufficient and credible evidence was responsible for the failure to produce Kanu in court.”

Debunking claims by the DSS that it could not produce the IPOB leader due to logistics, Ejimakor pointed out that the Nigerian government did not amend the charges against the agitator, hence could not have a strong evidence to present in court.

“They gave no valid reason for Kanu not being in court, except to say it lies in their discretion. But the judge disagreed and told them that trial can never commence without defendant being present.

“The Judge also ordered them to grant Kanu’s lawyers access to him twice a week. The matter was adjourned to October 21. And considering the impact of the court vacation, the judge indicated that should any issue concerning the case arise during the vacation, we should call the attention of her staff to it so that she can get the permission of the Chief Judge to grant us a hearing unless we don’t mind the vacation judge to hear us.

“Contrary to expectations, the charges were not amended.

“If this is a ploy to keep Mazu Nnamdi Kanu in prison indefinitely, I can say categorically that it would not work. I think that the government is lacking sufficient and credible evidence,” Ejimakor said.

