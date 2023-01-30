DSS intercepts sellers of new Naira notes, says bank officials implicated

The Department of State Services (DSS) has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in selling the newly redesigned naira notes.

DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Afunanya said the DSS in the course of its operations in parts of the country established that some commercial bank officials were aiding the economic malfeasance.

This came amid reports that some commercial banks were selling the new notes to Nigerians contrary to CBN directive.

The statement reads: “Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act. Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends.

“It should be noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified. Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities”.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had on Sunday announced extension of deadline for the withdrawal of old notes by 10 days.

This was as a result of public outry and complaints relating to the scarcity of new Naira notes across different financial institutions.

While announcing the new date in a statement, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, urged Nigerians to take advantage of the deadline and do the needful.

