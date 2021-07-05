DSS invasion of Igboho’s home a nocturnal coup – Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, on Monday, slammed the Department of State Services (DSS) over last week’s invasion of the Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

DSS operatives had last Thursday raided Igboho’s residence and recovered seven AK-47 rifles and 5,000 rounds of ammunition among other items from the building.

The agency also arrested 13 suspected supporters of the activist during the raid.

However, Igboho had dismissed the DSS claim and accused the agency of planting the cache of arms recovered from the building.

Falana, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, described the DSS action as a “nocturnal coup,” and accused the security officers who participated in the raid of defaulting on the side of the law.

According to him, the DSS invasion of the Yoruba activist’s home came in the fashion of armed robbery or political coup.

He said: “There is no law in Nigeria that allows you to arrest somebody in the dead of the night when you are not planning a coup and you are not an armed robber.”

Falana stressed that the DSS did not act as a modern security agency.

The lawyer added: “There is no provision, unless a crime is being committed in the night; you cannot go there and arrest. In this case, you are required by law to bring a search warrant. In this case, there was no search warrant, nobody took an inventory.

“Now, Sunday Adeyemo has said I didn’t have any gun in my house. Yet, the DSS paraded guns and other ammunition. All the controversies would have been unnecessary if the DSS had behaved like a modern, civilised agency.

“These are very dangerous legacies of military dictatorship in our country.”

