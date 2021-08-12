Politics
DSS invites ex-Adamawa gov, Bindow, others over ‘anti-Buhari’ meeting
A former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Jibrilla Bindow was grilled by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday.
It was gathered that his questioning by the state service was related to a meeting he attended, where some attendees reportedly abused President Muhammadu Buhari and wished him dead.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the leaked audio of the same meeting, led to the suspension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker chairman in Yola South, Suleiman Adamu, by the national body of the party.
Speaking on the saga, the media aide to the governor, Sadiq Abdullateef in a statement, confirmed the interaction between the DSS and Bindow on Wednesday, noting that some other people were also invited by the secret police.
He listed five other persons interviewed by the DSS on the same development as Kabiru Mijinyawa, former speaker Adamawa house of assembly; Sulaiman Adamu, acting APC chairman Yola south; Mustapha Barkindo, former adviser during Bindow’s administration; Abubakar Umar Sirimbai, former commissioner, and Yusha’u Adamu.
The statement however cleared Bindow of any blame for attending the meeting, noting that those who recorded and leaked the audio of the meeting were only trying to blackmail Bindow.
Also, the statement explained that when Bindow noticed that some people who attended the meeting were cursing President Buhari, he cautioned them but before the audio was leaked to the public, it had been doctored.
The statement read: “Former Adamawa State Governor, Senator Muhammad Umar Jibrilla Bindow was invited to a party meeting because some members of the party were aggrieved about the just concluded primaries, which he attended as an elder of the party.
Read also: Adamawa gov-elect, Fintiri reels out warnings to outgoing Gov Bindow
”It’s worthy of note that, there was no program in the said meeting, he went there and sat and listened to the aggrieved members’ complains, and there was an unwarranted outburst from some members which he cautioned, it’s sad that some people are using that outburst with a recording to malign the former governor.
”The said recording was doctored and if you listened to it very well, there are some conversations that were skipped, Senator Bindow cautioned the members making those unwarranted utterances thrice in the meeting and even threatened to walk out.
”His words were, ‘please this is not right, you don’t wish anybody death because of political reasons, talk less of our leader and father, the president. Let’s make progress please, or I am leaving’.
”But because it’s a planned recording to malign and create problems where there is none, his utterances condemning what has been said wasn’t even in the circulated recording.
”As far as we are concerned, we were invited to a meeting and things were said in public and Senator Bindow cautioned the people making those utterances and that was it.
”President Muhammadu Buhari is like a father to Bindow and he will never entertain anything of such on the president.”
