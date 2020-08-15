DSS invites ex-speaker Na’Abba over interview critical of the govt

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, for questioning over his statement on the state of the nation.

He is expected to meet the agency on Monday.

Na’Abba and the renowned Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, formed a new political group, NCFront, on July 7.

A former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Dr. Yunusa Tanko, confirmed Na’Abba’s invitation by the DSS in statement titled: “News Flash: DSS Invites NCFront leader and former Speaker, Ghali Umar Na’Abba.”

The ex-speaker appeared on a Channels Television programme on Thursday and spoke on efforts to bring about a new Nigeria that works for the citizens.

The statement read: “Distinguished Compatriots! Please be notified that the DSS on Friday sent an invitation to NCFront Co-Chair and former Speaker of (the House of Representatives) Nigeria, Rt Hon. Ghali Umar Na’aba after his very profound interview on Channels Television on Thursday in regard to the agenda of the NCFront to bring about a new Nigeria.

“However, our leader, Ghali Umar Na’Abba has decided to honour the DSS invitation and therefore shall be visiting the DSS Headquarters in Abuja on Monday at 12noon.

“All NCFront Organs, Structures, and Allies nationwide are, by this notice, put on the alert as ‘eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”

