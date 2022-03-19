News
DSS issues alert on plot to cause violence in Nigeria’s North-Central
The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered a plot to incite violence in the North-Central part of Nigeria.
The DSS Spokesman, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the plan of those behind the plot was to cause ethno-religious crisis and ignite reprisals in the region.
He added that the sponsors of the plot had mobilised foot soldiers and held several meetings in and outside the target areas.
The statement read: “The Service is also aware of a plot to use students, striking University teachers, labour unions, disgruntled individuals and strategic groups as well as exploit the global energy situation to carry out a mass protest like the ENDSARS. This is despite ongoing efforts by the government to address the issues.
“While the Service views the machination as unpatriotic, it is on the trail of the agents of destabilisation who are desirous of using violence to achieve ulterior goals.
“Though it has emplaced measures to disrupt these tendencies, it warns the ring leaders and their cohorts to desist from acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.
“The public should be rest assured that the Service will, in conjunction with other security agencies, go after the sponsors of this scheme and ensure the law takes its course.”
