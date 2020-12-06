DSS issues warning to “unpatriotic elements” over Nigeria’s security, unity

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a warning to “unpatriotic elements” against unsavory actions that threaten Nigeria’s security and unity.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the DSS Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, who said that Nigerians should unite individually, and collectively to address challenges, and build a better nation for themselves, their children and their generation.

The DSS DG who made the comments at the graduation ceremony for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course at the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja also warned that the secret police would ensure the unity and corporate existence of Nigeria.

According to the DSS DG, “we all have contributions to make in ensuring that Nigeria becomes safe, peaceful and developed”.

The DSS DG said: “We must not let selfish people with greedy interest destroy our collective heritage.

“We must not allow unpatriotic elements to bring our country down. So, let us unite individually and collectively to address our challenges, and build a better nation for ourselves, our children and their generation.

“The criticisms about the security agencies; people don’t appreciate where we were, and where we are now,” he concluded.

