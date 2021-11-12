DSS parades arrested suspects who rob bank customers in Kano

The Kano State Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a syndicate suspected to be robbing bank customers in the state.

The State DSS Director, Alhassan Muhammad, who disclosed this on Friday, while parading the suspects at the agency’s headquarters in Kano, said the criminals had been terrorising people of the State in the past three years.

Muhammad listed those arrested to include a 30-year-old Abubakar Umar, 38-year-old Abubakar Suleiman, and 32-year-old Ya’u Abubakar.

He noted that they were arrested after they broke a motorcycle and made away with N300,000 withdrawn by a resident from a bank.

He said: “We got them around Jaen quarters in the Kano metropolitan area at a house, after they broke the motorcycle and stole the money.

“Our investigation revealed that for the past three years, these suspects have been operating in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Maiduguri and other states.”

While assuring that the suspects would be handed over to the police for prosecution after investigation, he expressed optimism that the agency would arrest the remaining members of the syndicate.

