DSS planted AK-47 rifles, 5000 rounds of ammunition recovered from my house – Igboho

The self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, claimed on Friday, a large cache of arms and ammunition recovered by the Department of State Services (DSS) from his home in Ibadan, Oyo State, was planted by the security agency to frame him.

Igboho, who disclosed this in a statement issued by his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, said the DSS raid on his house was done without a search warrant neither was he invited for invited for questioning for alleged stockpiling of arms by the secret police.

The DSS had in the early morning of Thursday invaded Igboho’s arrest following reports that he was stockpiling arms in the building.

The agency spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who later confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday night, said 13 supporters of the activist were arrested for attacking the operatives during the raid.

He added that seven AK-47 rifles and 5000 rounds of ammunition among others were recovered from Igboho’s house by DSS operatives.

However, the activist insisted he was being persecuted by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration because the government regarded him as a threat to the “Fulanisation” agenda in Nigeria.

The statement read: “The invasion on my house was done without a search warrant. I was not invited for questioning, investigation at any government facility before the invasion.

“The DSS operatives that stormed my residence destroyed my properties, killed persons and stole valuables and money. Pictures and videos of their atrocities have been widely reported in the media.

“Nigerians and the international community should please be aware that the security operatives that invaded my home either planted the ammunitions being paraded in the media in my home or harvest them from their armoury to frame me. The arms paraded are not mine, they are government magic. I protect myself with traditional powers, not with guns.

“Nigerians and the world at large are aware of my resistance to the incessant killings, raping and kidnapping of my people in South-West Nigeria by armed Fulani herdsmen. The failure of President Muhammadu Buhari and his government to curb the criminal activities of the murderous herdsmen necessitated my intervention.

“I ordinarily would not have intervened if the government had lived up to its responsibility of securing the South-West and Nigeria at large from the criminal activities of the President’s ethnic men.

“Of public knowledge, my intervention has not led to any loss of life or bloodshed. My means of curbing criminality is to the chase the criminal Fulani herdsmen out of their hideouts in the company of the people of the affected communities.

“It is because of the foreseen government persecution that videos of such interventions were transmitted live on social media. Nigerians, the security operatives, and the presidency are aware that I have never moved against the peaceful Fulani’s and other tribes living peacefully in the South-West. My unjust persecution ― for defending my people and community ― is therefore surprising and unwarranted.

“After several unsuccessful attempts to link me to any crime, the Buhari regime desperately opt to forcefully silence me, so that the criminal herdsmen, who enjoy government’s sympathy, protection and immunity, can easily outrun the South-West.

“The presidency’s serial antics and desperation to acquire people’s ancestral lands across Nigeria for foreign Fulani herdsmen because they share ethnicity and occupation with the President is well known to Nigerians and the international community. I am being seen as a threat to the Fulanization agenda in the South-West, hence the desperation to soil my name.

“The Federal Government framed me up and the sequence of events brings the truth bare. Why would the security agents invade my home at night and destroy my surveillance cameras before carrying out their operation if not that they had an ulterior motive? In this modern age of technological advancement, why did the security operatives not put on body cameras to record their activities from the point of entry to their time of exit?

“The unwarranted military invasion of Lekki, gruesome killing of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters, and evacuation of their bodies on 20 October 2020 is still fresh in the mind of Nigerians. A similar approach was adopted during the invasion of my home. The security operatives killed scores and took away their bodies. Buhari’s regime would have declared that ‘unknown gunmen’ invaded my home if they had succeeded in killing me.

“Nigerians and the international community should beware that desperate efforts are being made to force those arrested to make implicating confession statements. I advise the DSS to desist from their unprofessional acts and devote such energy to eradicating insecurity.

“Yoruba people would not be demanding for a nation if the government had lived up to its responsibilities. Self-determination is not a crime and all efforts to silence us and acquire our ancestral land for local and foreign criminal herdsmen will fail. Many Ken Saro-Wiwa arose after Nigerian government unjustly executed the non-violent activist.

“Those that emerged after him confronted government and almost brought Nigeria to its knees. I am another Saro-Wiwa. Therefore, I advise President Buhari to learn from the mistake of past governments. I am not Nigeria’s problem and should not be framed up or intimidated for contributing my quota to ensure peace reigns in my region and country.”

