DSS probes attack on operative in Adamawa

The Department of State Services has commenced an investigation into the attack of one of its personnel by suspected political thugs during Saturday’s supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State.

The DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said: “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to a trending video on social media in which someone suspected to be its staff was allegedly manhandled by some political miscreants in Adamawa State.

“This followed developments arising from the supplementary governorship election in the State. The service wishes to inform the public that it has commenced a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.”

The agency also appealed for calm and urged aggrieved parties in the state to shun violence.

Afunanya added: “While calling for calm, the service also implores concerned parties in Adamawa State to remain peace-loving and shun violence.”

The Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Hudu Yunusa, had earlier on Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Binani as the winner of the election.

The development forced some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters to stage a protest at the collation centre and demanded an explanation on why the REC made the announcement instead of the returning officer.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had since overruled the REC’s declaration and suspended the collation of the results.

The commission also summoned the REC and the returning officer to its headquarters in Abuja.

