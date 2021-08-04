DSS produces 12 Igboho’s aides in court

The Department of State Services, on Wednesday, ensured the appearance of the 12 detained cohorts of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, as mandated by the Federal High Court Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Justice Obiora Egwuatu, on July 23, ordered the DSS to ensure the appearance of the agitators during the court session on July 29.

However, the DSS flouted the order as they failed to produce the detainees.

In a continuation of the trial on July 29, the DSS could not produce all the 12 detainees which led to an adjournment of the trial.

Justice Egwuatu berated the agency for failing to produce the applicants according to the order of the court

The detained aides of Sunday Igboho had instituted a suit against the DSS and its Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, following their arrest and detention on July 1, after the DSS’ raid of Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

The agitators are Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, and Ayobami Donald.

Others are Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelimi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi, and Bamidele Sunday.

