Politics
DSS produces 12 Igboho’s aides in court
The Department of State Services, on Wednesday, ensured the appearance of the 12 detained cohorts of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, as mandated by the Federal High Court Abuja.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Justice Obiora Egwuatu, on July 23, ordered the DSS to ensure the appearance of the agitators during the court session on July 29.
However, the DSS flouted the order as they failed to produce the detainees.
In a continuation of the trial on July 29, the DSS could not produce all the 12 detainees which led to an adjournment of the trial.
Read also: DSS produces 8 of 12 detained Igboho’s aides in court
Justice Egwuatu berated the agency for failing to produce the applicants according to the order of the court
The detained aides of Sunday Igboho had instituted a suit against the DSS and its Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, following their arrest and detention on July 1, after the DSS’ raid of Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state.
The agitators are Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, and Ayobami Donald.
Others are Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelimi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi, and Bamidele Sunday.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....