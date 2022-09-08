DSS recovers currencies, military gear, others in hostages’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu’s home

The Department of State Services (DSS) recovered incriminating materials at the residence of the lead negotiator between the attackers of the Abuja-Kaduna train and the abducted passengers, Tukur Mamu.

Mamu was arrested by security agents at the Cairo International Airport, Egypt, while traveling to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj alongside his family members on Tuesday.

Manu was brought back into the country on Wednesday and taken into DSS custody.

The DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said in a statement on Thursday appropriate security agencies executed the search on the negotiator’s home.

He listed the incriminating materials recovered at Mamu’s residence to include military accoutrements, large amounts of different currencies in different denominations and financial transaction instruments.

Afunanya added that the negotiator would have his day in court soon.

