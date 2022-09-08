News
DSS recovers currencies, military gear, others in hostages’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu’s home
The Department of State Services (DSS) recovered incriminating materials at the residence of the lead negotiator between the attackers of the Abuja-Kaduna train and the abducted passengers, Tukur Mamu.
Mamu was arrested by security agents at the Cairo International Airport, Egypt, while traveling to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj alongside his family members on Tuesday.
Manu was brought back into the country on Wednesday and taken into DSS custody.
READ ALSO: DSS raids Tukur Mamu’s residence, office, take away documents, laptops
The DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said in a statement on Thursday appropriate security agencies executed the search on the negotiator’s home.
He listed the incriminating materials recovered at Mamu’s residence to include military accoutrements, large amounts of different currencies in different denominations and financial transaction instruments.
Afunanya added that the negotiator would have his day in court soon.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...