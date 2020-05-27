DSS releases journalist detained for alleged defamation against Akwa Ibom commissioner

A sports journalist in Akwa Ibom State, Kufre Carter, has been released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Carter, who works with a local radio station, XL 109.6 FM, was arrested on April 27 by the DSS for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong.

He was charged with defamation after he faulted the commissioner’s handling of the efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Carter’s lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, confirmed his release to journalists on Wednesday.

Effiong said: “I can confirm to you that he (Carter) has been released about an hour ago. He is here with me.”

