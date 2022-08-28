DSS releases Mama Biafra after three months in detention, for showing support to Kanu

Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie, popularly known as Mama Biafra, has regained her freedom from the alleged detention by the Director of State Service (DSS).

Mama Biafra was arrested during Kanu’s last court appearance in Abuja on May 18.

The woman had been acting as Kanu’s mother since his parents died in 2020.

The lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Ifeanyi Ejiofor, confirmed that she was freed Saturday evening.

Ejiofor said: “She was arrested on the 18th day of May 2022 outside the court premises, after hearing on Nnamdi Kanu case was concluded on that day in Abuja.

“I am very delighted to inform you all that Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra) has regained her freedom. She is now out of the DSS dungeon.

“Thank thee ChukwuOkike Abiama for this huge success. We are not relenting, every prisoner of conscience, including Our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will soon regain their freedom.

“We in the legal team, are doing everything legally permissible to make it happen, we are not resting on our oars at all, be assured.”

