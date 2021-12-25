DSS releases man accused of preparing ‘charms’ for Sunday Igboho

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a man accused of preparing charms for Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by one of Igboho’s lawyers, Pelumi Olajengbesi.

Olajengbesi had noted that the whereabouts of Dada Ifasooto, the alleged herbalist was unknown until the 12 aides of Igboho, upon their release, revealed that they met him in DSS custody.

He further claimed Ifasooto was detained by the secret service on July 16, some two weeks after its operatives stormed Igboho’s Ibadan residence in a Gestapo style, killing two of his aides and arresting 12 others.

A few weeks later, the DSS freed the 12 detainees on bail, although the whereabouts of the two corpses of the agitator’s aides remain unknown.

“This is to announce the release of Mr. Dada Ifasooto who was secretly arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) on 16th July 2021 on the allegation that he is a native doctor who prepares charms for Chief Sunday Igboho.

“Mr. Dada Ifasooto’s whereabouts was unknown for months until one of the released detainees from SSS custody informed our office that he is in the custody of the Secret Service in an underground cell.

“The strange allegations against Mr. Dada Ifasooto and his incarceration defies logical and legal thoughts and underpins the ill-motivated persecution of Chief Sunday Igboho and his associates. Amongst other things, it exposes the straw-clutching antics of the State Security Service in this matter even as it underscores the ridiculous and unlawful length the agency is willing to go,” the statement read.

