DSS releases two more Igboho’s aides

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released two more aides of self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

The DSS had on August 30 released eight out of 12 pro-Yoruba Nation agitators arrested during its July 1 invasion of Igboho’s home in Ibadan, Oyo State.

However, four others – Tajudeen Irinloye, Uthman Adelabu, Amudat Babatunde, and Jamiu Oyetunji – were kept in detention by the secret police.

The detainees’ lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, was, however, silent on the identities of those released by the DSS.

The 12 Yoruba Nation agitators were arraigned by the DSS at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for allegedly colluding with Igboho to stockpile arms and other dangerous weapons in a bid to wreak havoc on some communities in the South-West.

Justice Obiorah Egwuatu granted the defendants bail on August 4.

