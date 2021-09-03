News
DSS releases two more Igboho’s aides
The Department of State Services (DSS) has released two more aides of self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.
The DSS had on August 30 released eight out of 12 pro-Yoruba Nation agitators arrested during its July 1 invasion of Igboho’s home in Ibadan, Oyo State.
However, four others – Tajudeen Irinloye, Uthman Adelabu, Amudat Babatunde, and Jamiu Oyetunji – were kept in detention by the secret police.
READ ALSO: DSS releases Igboho’s aides after two months in detention
The detainees’ lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, was, however, silent on the identities of those released by the DSS.
The 12 Yoruba Nation agitators were arraigned by the DSS at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for allegedly colluding with Igboho to stockpile arms and other dangerous weapons in a bid to wreak havoc on some communities in the South-West.
Justice Obiorah Egwuatu granted the defendants bail on August 4.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...