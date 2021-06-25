Politics
DSS reportedly arrests, detains Sheik Gumi
The Department of State Service (DSS) on Friday reportedly detained Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for questioning in relation to comments regarding banditry in the country.
The development reported by the VOA Hausa service came in the wake of an AriseTV interview granted by Gumi.
The cleric had alleged that security agents played a role in the insecurity plaguing Nigeria by collaborating with the bandits who engage in killing and kidnapping for ransom.
In its response, the Army said, “While the NA will not attempt to excuse the possibility of black sheep amongst its fold, it must be stated unambiguously that it will not condone any form of sabotage or aiding and assisting the enemy by any personnel.”
READ ALSO: ‘Gumi’s claim on Nigerian military collusion with bandits unacceptable,’ says CDS, Gen. Irabor
The army insisted that its soldiers always adhered to rules of engagement and protection of fundamental human rights.
The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya is yet to issue an official statement regarding the cleric’s arrest.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....