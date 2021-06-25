DSS reportedly arrests, detains Sheik Gumi

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Friday reportedly detained Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for questioning in relation to comments regarding banditry in the country.

The development reported by the VOA Hausa service came in the wake of an AriseTV interview granted by Gumi.

The cleric had alleged that security agents played a role in the insecurity plaguing Nigeria by collaborating with the bandits who engage in killing and kidnapping for ransom.

In its response, the Army said, “While the NA will not attempt to excuse the possibility of black sheep amongst its fold, it must be stated unambiguously that it will not condone any form of sabotage or aiding and assisting the enemy by any personnel.”

The army insisted that its soldiers always adhered to rules of engagement and protection of fundamental human rights.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya is yet to issue an official statement regarding the cleric’s arrest.

By Mayowa Oladeji

