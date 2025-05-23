DSS tells Court IPOB, ESN cannot be compared to Amotekun

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday drew a sharp legal distinction between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its paramilitary arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and the South-West security outfit, Amotekun, in the ongoing trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Testifying before the Federal High Court in Abuja as the second prosecution witness, a DSS operative identified in court only as “BBB” asserted that Amotekun is a lawful creation of the Nigerian legal framework, while IPOB and ESN are proscribed and operate outside the bounds of the law.

“Amotekun was established by laws passed by the Houses of Assembly of the South-West states,” the witness stated during re-examination by Federal Government counsel, Awomolo Adegboyega (SAN). “By contrast, ESN is not registered or recognised by law.”

The witness emphasized that IPOB and the ESN lack legal legitimacy, describing both as unlawful entities. IPOB, a secessionist group banned by the Federal Government in 2017, launched the ESN in December 2020, citing the need to protect South-Eastern communities from alleged attacks by criminal elements, including armed herdsmen.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel Paul Erokoro (SAN), the DSS operative linked IPOB to multiple killings across Nigeria, claiming that their impact has been felt by politicians, civilians, and security personnel alike.

However, the defence presented a counter-narrative, playing a video in which Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma distanced IPOB from specific acts of violence. In the footage, Governor Uzodimma suggested that the killings of key All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the Obgeruru community stemmed from political conflicts, not separatist violence. He noted that no member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been targeted since the outbreak of violence in the area.

When asked if he heard the governor exonerating IPOB, the DSS witness responded, “Yes, I heard the governor’s statement, but I am not sure which incidents he was referring to or their timelines. I believe he was speaking about political killings. IPOB’s actions have a broader impact, they target everyone.”

In support of its case, the defence submitted several exhibits, including a certified copy of the Lagos State Judicial Panel’s report on the EndSARS protests (Exhibit PWUO), a flash drive containing video evidence (Exhibit PWP), and a certificate of compliance (Exhibit PWI).

One of the video clips showed DSS Director General Adeola Ajayi urging communities to cooperate with security agencies, emphasizing that combating criminality cannot be achieved by the security forces alone. Another featured a speech by former Defence Minister Lt. Gen. T.Y. Danjuma (retd.), who accused the Nigerian Armed Forces of colluding with criminal elements and cautioned Nigerians against relying solely on military protection.

Presiding Judge James Omotosho used the proceedings to caution both prosecution and defence teams against tactics that could prolong the trial unnecessarily. He reminded them that the case had been granted accelerated hearing and urged all parties to act with urgency, given that the defendant remains in custody.

Justice Omotosho then ordered the prosecution to conclude its case within six trial days, except under exceptional circumstances. The trial was adjourned to continue on May 28, 29, and June 6, 16, 18, and 19.

