News
DSS to investigate allegation of extortion against operatives at Lagos airport
The Department of State Services (DSS) will investigate the allegation of extortion and other forms of misconduct brought against its operatives at Murtala International Airport, Lagos.
The DSS Director of Public Relations, Peter Afunanya, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He was reacting to an allegation of extortion brought against the DSS operatives by a lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi.
Afunanya said the allegations were weighty enough to warrant an investigation.
READ ALSO: FAAN suspends Lagos airport officials for extortion
The statement read: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the allegation by one Pelumi Olajengbesi that the Service’s personnel at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, engage in unprofessional conduct of sorts.
“Consequently, the Service has launched a full investigation into the matter.
“It further invites Olajengbesi and indeed any member of the public with evidence in this regard to come forward to the Service with such for appropriate action(s).”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...