DSS to investigate allegation of extortion against operatives at Lagos airport

The Department of State Services (DSS) will investigate the allegation of extortion and other forms of misconduct brought against its operatives at Murtala International Airport, Lagos.

The DSS Director of Public Relations, Peter Afunanya, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He was reacting to an allegation of extortion brought against the DSS operatives by a lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi.

Afunanya said the allegations were weighty enough to warrant an investigation.

READ ALSO: FAAN suspends Lagos airport officials for extortion

The statement read: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the allegation by one Pelumi Olajengbesi that the Service’s personnel at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, engage in unprofessional conduct of sorts.

“Consequently, the Service has launched a full investigation into the matter.

“It further invites Olajengbesi and indeed any member of the public with evidence in this regard to come forward to the Service with such for appropriate action(s).”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now