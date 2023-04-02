DSS to transfer arrested Lagos Eze Ndigbo to Abuja over IPOB invitation

The embattled Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos, Chief Frederick Nwajagu, who was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday over a threat to invite members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to protect Igbo people and their businesses, will be transferred to Abuja by the Service for further questioning.

Nwajagu was arrested in a raid by a joint team of policemen and operatives of the DSS on Saturday following his comments which went viral on social media.

In the comments which the secret police deemed inciting, the Eze Ndigbo had reportedly said:

“We must have our security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning and the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our security, they will think twice before attacking us. I am not saying a single word to be hidden.”

After the video went viral, security agencies went to work and swooped on Nwajagu and arrested him at a hotel in the Ejigbo area of the state.

Confirming the arrest of the Igbo leader, Lagos Police Command spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the arrested Eze Ndigbo had been handed over to the DSS for further action over his inciting comments.

“Yes, he has been arrested and is currently in the custody of the DSS. They are in charge of anything associated with terrorism.”

A source at the DSS Headquarters in Abuja, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the agency had concluded plans to transfer Nwajagu to the FCT as investigations continue into his relationship with the outlawed group.

