DSS uncovers planned abduction of lawmakers, students, others

The Department of State Service (DSS) has discovered plans by some groups and individuals to abduct and assassinate lawmakers at federal and state levels as the Christmas and New Year celebrations draw closer.

The secret police also advised the lawmakers and public functionaries, travelers, and students going on vacation to be security conscious and avoid being soft targets of subversive elements.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, who gave the advice at a press conference held in Abuja, warned sponsors of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, insurgency, and other criminal activities to desist from their evil acts before the long arm of the law catches up with them.

He said: “We have discovered sinister plans by some unscrupulous elements to either abduct or assassinate recessing members of National Assembly/State Houses of Assembly and other public/private-sector workers.

“Also being targeted are students and travelers who will be travelling to different states for the vacation.

“This also applies to Nigerians who may travel within and from outside the country to join their loved ones for the celebrations.

“These individuals are susceptible to kidnapping, hijack, assassinations, armed robbery and political manipulations and so, are advised to be security conscious, not to fall victims of these attacks and destructive political maneuvers.

“Let me reiterate at this juncture that those who sponsor kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, insurgency, and all kinds of attacks on security agents, civilians, and vulnerable populations, should have a rethink.

“These persons, whether in the North or South, know themselves. There is no doubt that they have crossed the lines and it is now time to crush them.”

