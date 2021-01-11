DSS uncovers plot by ‘criminals’ to cause religious violence in Lagos, Oyo, Kano, others

The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered a plot by some criminal elements to incite religious violence in several states across the country.

The DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this in a statement titled: “Plots to incite religious violence in Nigeria” issued on Monday, said the states targeted by the criminals were Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, and some states in the South-East part of the country.

He said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to alert the public about plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

“Part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, and key and vulnerable points.

READ ALSO: DSS issues warning to “unpatriotic elements” over Nigeria’s security, unity

“Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.”

Afunanya assured that the DSS would collaborate with sister agencies to ensure the maintenance of public order in the country.

He also advised those behind the plot to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country.

“However, law-abiding citizens and residents are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies,” the DSS spokesman added.

Join the conversation

Opinions