DSS uncovers plot to install interim govt, stop Tinubu’s inauguration as President

The Department of State Services (DSS) said, on Wednesday, that it has identified some key players who are determined to install an interim government, and stop the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s as President on May 29, 2023.

Ripples Nigeria, last Saturday, reported that the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), in a statement by its spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, raised the alarm over alleged attempts by some embittered members of the opposition to sabotage the inauguration of Tinubu, and truncate democratic transition in Nigeria.

Keyamo’s statement reads in part: “We have watched with great concern the condemnable activities of some persons and groups who are desirous of truncating our democracy. For reasons best known to them, these persons have remained embittered that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared winner of the 2023 General Elections. Repeatedly, but unfortunately, these misguided individuals have called for either the cancellation of the results or that the President-elect should not be inaugurated on the 29th of May, 2023.

“We wish to reiterate and emphasize that these positions are not in tandem with our constitutional provisions or our electoral laws. We would have taken these as mere wishful thinking, however, because of their implications for national security and public order, we have therefore considered it necessary, if not expedient, to call them to order.”

However, DSS’ Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, in a statement, on Wednesday, noted that the plot to enthrone an interim government would only throw the country into crisis, and undermine civil rule.

The statement reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria.

“The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

“The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country.”

