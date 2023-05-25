DSS warns against alleged plot to disrupt Tinubu’s inauguration

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has uncovered alleged plans by “subversive elements” to disrupt the May 29 inauguration plans in some parts of the country.

It therefore issued a warning against any attempt to obstruct the Bola Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the spokesman of DSS, Peter Afunanya, who issued a warning to Nigerians against disruptive behaviour and disregard for etiquette during Tinubu’s inauguration ceremonies.

He said, “The Service is, however, aware of plans by subversive elements to disrupt the programmes in parts of the country. The aim is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

“All unauthorised people were advised to stay away from restricted and specifically defined locations at the event venues by the secret police,” Afunanya warned.

The service also noted that any attempt to interfere with the swearing-in will be equivalent to weakening Nigeria’s security institutions.

However, Afunanya stated that the DSS would collaborate with other security organisations to guarantee a smooth transition.

“Based on these, citizens, the media and Civil Society Organisations are advised to adhere strictly to security and civil protocols during the events.

“They are also urged to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage/narratives and sensationalism that may likely inflame division, tension and violence prior to and after the exercises.

“This is more so that such undesirable acts will serve no purpose other than destroying national unity and cohesion,” the statement partly read.

During a world press conference on May 18, 2023, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC), Boss Mustapha unveiled plans for the presidential inauguration.

The President’s inauguration on May 29, 2023 in Abuja is the main event of the proceedings. The majority of states will also swear in new governors on the same day.

