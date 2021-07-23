DSS warns Nigerians against public display of wealth, affluence

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned Nigerians on the dangers of public display of affluence, saying it is a great security risk.

Mr Paul Oduh, the Deputy Director, Security Enforcement of the secrete Service in Kwara Command, gave the warning on Friday in Ilorin.

He said this in a paper presentation, entitled: “Security tips for health practitioners in Kwara”, at a symposium organised by the state branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

Oduh hinted that such a show of affluence in public was one of the factors that usually attract the attention of criminal elements.

He explained that uncontrolled exhibition of flamboyant lifestyle and deliberate show of affluence has the potency of attracting kidnappers, bandits and other criminals.

The DSS deputy director pointed out that these were not the best of times to show off in the country, especially when considering current security challenges.

“People must adopt moderate lifestyles, so as not to fall prey to these criminal elements.

“Security can never be 100 per cent everywhere in the world. People should be knowledgeable enough about those things they can do to protect themselves.

“Security denotes free from danger and protection of lives and property where individuals can pursue their lawful activities.

“There is a need to accept that threats exist and people are targets of these threats. This is why people should put in place measures to safeguard themselves from such threats,” he said.

