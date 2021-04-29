DSS warns over stockpiling of bombs, weaponry by IPOB | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
DSS warns over stockpiling of bombs, weaponry by IPOB
The Department of State Services (DSS) has disclosed that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has shipped in bombs and other weaponry in order to wreak mayhem on Imo State and the polity.
This is another installation in the cold war between the DSS and the IPOB which had led to accusations and counter-accusations over the escalating insecurity in the South-East region.
On Wednesday, the DSS alleged that this latest piece of information was based on intelligence that revealed that the explosives were being moved in articulated trucks from Lagos to a hideout in Orlu, Imo State.
This was contained in a letter dated April 26, and written to the DSS Brigade Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, Imo State, and signed by Abdullah on behalf of the Imo State DSS Director.
Titled, ‘Movement of explosive devices into the state by IPOB/ESN,’ it reads, “Intelligence revealed that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network has acquired bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices with which to further their subversive activities.
READ ALSO: Stop protecting IPOB, they are terrorists, Northern Coalition warns UK
“It was reliably gathered that the newly acquired items are currently being conveyed from Lagos to an unconfirmed location in Orlu Local Government Area.
“The items are being concealed in articulated/heavy-duty vehicles to beat security checks along the road. It was further revealed that the group intends to deploy the explosives in their planned attacks on security/government installations across the state.”
Consequently, the DSS placed its operatives on high alert regarding a thorough search on trucks coming to the state.
In its defence, the IPOB slammed the allegations via its spokesman, Emma Powerful
It stated that the “allegation coming from the Zoo agent called the Department of States Security”, is untrue.
“What the DSS is saying is a huge lie. There is no iota of truth in what that Federal Government-sponsored Zoo and Caliphate agent is saying.
“There is no truth in that allegation. Where are we moving the arms to and from where? I don’t think it is wise to continue to reply whatever these Zoo people accuse us of,” Powerful said.
