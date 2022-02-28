DSS warns PDP chairman, Ayu, against unguarded statement

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday warned the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, against making an unguarded statement in the public.

The DSS was reacting to a statement credited to Ayu on the 2023 elections.

The ex-Senate President, who addressed the media recently, said PDP would not harass citizens with DSS if returned to power in 2023.

However, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the secret police promised to maintain its neutrality and transparency in the discharge of its mandate.

The agency described Ayu’s statement as unjustified and preposterous.

The statement read: “Though the Service restrains itself from joining issues, particularly with politicians, it wishes to state its disapproval of such a statement which is considered unjustified, unfair, speculative and preposterous.

“Except to malign and incite the people against it, the Service questions the rationale behind such an unprovoked description of it by Chief Ayu who had variously benefited from it and indeed the State.

“Having served variously as Senate President, Minister of Education, Industry, Internal Affairs and Environment, with full complements of security details, he knows the Service is never used to harass the people. And if he ever used the details for negative purposes (unknown to the Service), he should know that the times have changed.

“Dr. Ayu knows that the Service is a frontline guardian of democracy and respects the rule of law in Nigeria. It is committed to the protection of the people.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it does not shield its personnel who offend its rules and in fact laws of the land from disciplinary action, thus the untruthfulness of his statement.

“The DSS has undoubtedly made profound sacrifices for the existence and unity of the country and will continue to do so despite deliberate attacks on it.

“While members of the public are urged to disregard Dr Ayu’s statement, politicians are enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances with tendencies to breach public order. Overall, the Service prefers that it is left out of any political fray as it is committed to maintaining usual neutrality and transparency in the discharge of its mandate.”

The service cautioned political parties and politicians against making unwarranted statements against it and other security agencies.

