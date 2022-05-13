DSS warns politicians to mind their statements

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned lawmakers and high-ranking officials against making unguarded utterances that could jeopardize Nigeria’s democratic endeavors.

Dr. Peter Afunanya, the DSS‘s Public Relations Officer, issued the warning in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

He said the warning followed a misleading and mischievous publication in some sections titled, “Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Tests the Water on Tenure Elongation for Buhari, Tells Journalists, CSOs 2023 Elections May Not Hold”.

In the said publication, the Service was accused of warning participants at its April 6 brainstorming session with CSOs/NGOs that the 2023 general elections might not take place owing to insecurity, according to Afunanya.

He said the report further stated that the session was a ruse to sell tenure elongation to the public.

“The DSS disassociates itself from the publication and categorically states that the information is false and obviously fabricated to malign it and mislead the populace.

“It is curious that the session which was lauded and described as innovative by participants including credible Civil Society groups would be misrepresented,” he said.

Afunanya said the statement by the Presidency, reiterating its stance to hand over power to a new president on May 29, 2023, had vindicated the Service.

He said the statement had countered the deliberate effort by the report to create confusion.

“While the Service, in the circumstance, aligns with the Presidency, it urges the public to disregard the report,” he added.

