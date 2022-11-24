DSS withdraws suit against terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu

The Department of State Services (DSS), has withdrawn a terrorism suit it filed against Tukur Mamu, the self-styled terrorists’ negotiator and aide to Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

The Service on Thursday, filed for a withdrawal of the suit it had filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on September 12 to obtain a mandate of the court to detain Mamu for 60 more days after his arrest in Cairo.

While filing for a withdrawal of the suit, the DSS said that the withdrawal was as a result of events overtaking the matter.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1619/2022 between SSS and Tukur Mamu, was initially listed for further proceedings on Thursday but upon resumption of hearing, counsel to the SSS, A.M. Danlami, told the presiding judge, Justice Nkeonye Maha, that the matter had been overtaken by events.

“My lord, this matter is slated for hearing today. However, the matter has been overtaken by events. We wish to withdraw the suit,” Danlami said.

And following the withdrawal application, Justice Maha struck out the suit.

“Application of the learned counsel succeeds. The application is hereby struck out having been withdrawn,” she ruled.

