D’Tigers beat Guinea 89-70 as FIBA W’Cup race continues

Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers put up a fine performance to overcome Guinea 89 – 70 in their second game of the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

D’Tigers had bounced off the round with a disappointing defeat to Cote d’Ivoire on Friday, but bounced back to a win on Saturday.

The Nigerian team won the first quarter by 24 – 15 points score before both teams ended the second quarter 20 – 20.

D’Tigers then won the third quarter 21 – 15 before taking the fourth 10 – 6 to seal victory.

Up next for D’Tigers is a big game against Angola which will take place on Sunday.

The Angolans, who also played on Saturday, recorded their second win with a 65 – 58 triumph over Cape Verde.

