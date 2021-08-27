Connect with us

D'Tigers beat Kenya to secure second Afrobasket win, to face Cote d'Ivoire Sunday

2 hours ago

Nigeria men’s national basketball team, D’Tigers secured their second Afrobasket victory with a 71-55pts win against Kenya on Friday.

With the win, they set their sights on an automatic quarter finals ticket at the competition holding in Kigali, Rwanda.

D’Tigers came out with a 20-8 win in the first quarter while Kenya picked the second quarter 18-14pts but that was not enough to stop Nigeria finishing the first half 34-26.

Uzodinma Utomi took it from where he left off against Mali scoring 17pts to lead the side against a determined Kenya.

Read Also: D’Tigers overcome Mali in Afrobasket opener, to face Kenya next

Jeremiah Mordi came off the bench to have a fantastic game offensively and defensively with a total of 10pts and 5 rebounds hassling the Kenyans all around the floor.

TK Edogi scored 9 points, 4rebounds and 1 assist while Jordan Ogundiran had 9pts with an impressive 75% field goal conversion.

D’Tigers Coach Mike Brown at the press conference emphasised on the need to improve as a team most especially defensively.

Nigeria will play Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday in their last group game.

