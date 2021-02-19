D'Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game.
The one-time African champions, who already sealed qualification for the tournament with two games left, wrapped up the qualifying series with a big 76-56 points win over Mali on Friday.
D’Tigers defeated South Sudan on Wednesday to secure ticket for the finals before beating Rwanda in another exciting encounter on Thursday.
The team finished strong atop group B on a 6-0 run, being spearheaded by Ike Diogu, who posted a double-double performance with 20pts and 11 assists against Mali.
Read Also: D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
With a 42.9 field goal percentage and 3 made treys from 7 attempted shots, Diogu ensured a smooth victory for the team whose immediate focus will be the 2020 Olympics and Afrobasket preparations.
Michael Gbinije ended with 10pts, 5 rebounds and 2 steals as Keith Omoerah continued his rich form in the national colors with 10pts, 4rebs and 3steals on a day that all 10 players who stepped on court scored at least a point.
D’Tigers, the number one team in Africa, were way better as they out rebounded their opponents 48-39, scoring 15pts from turnovers as against 14 by the Malians.
The team scored 16 fast break points, Mali only managed 7 while the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bound team sank 18 second chance points to cap off an impressive win.
With the win, D’Tigers have now extended their unbeaten run in competitive games to nine.
Nigeria topped group B with 12 maximum points. New entrants, South Sudan finished second, Mali third and the host of the 2021 Afrobasket- Rwanda finished bottom of the group.
Join the conversation
Sports
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the first-leg of their Europa League round-of-32 clash.
While Ndidi played the full duration of the game Iheanacho was brought on for Jamie Vardy in the 64th minute, but failed to find the winner for the Foxes.
Peter Olayinka was in play for Slavia Prague, featuring the entire 90 minutes.
Victor Osimhen played a full match with Napoli but could not rescue the Italian side who fell to a 2-0 defeat to La Liga team, Granada in Spain.
Joe Aribo was on target for Rangers, with the Eagles star opening the scoring in their 4-3 victory at Royal Antwerp.
The Scottish club came from 2-1 down to draw 3-3 before clinching a last-minute winner to be on strong advantage ahead of the reverse fixture.
Read Also: UCL: Porto take control of Juve tie as Dortmund win at Sevilla
Elsewhere, Manchester United took huge control of their last-32 tie after thrashing Real Sociedad 4-1 away, with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice in the game.
Tottenham Hotspur are also in control of their tie against Wolfsberger as the Jose Mourinho side clinched a 4-1 away victory.
Gareth Bale was in action for Spurs, played a key role in the win as he bagged an assist and also scored.
In Rome, Bukayo Saka was on target for Arsenal who came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Portuguese side Benfica.
Elsewhere, AS Roma secured a 2-0 away victory over Sporting Braga. AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw by their hosts Red Star Belgrade. Villareal defeated RB Salzburg 2-0 away.
The second leg of all the Europa League last-32 ties is in a week’s time.
Join the conversation
Sports
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday morning.
Tragedy was averted as no member of the team died in the fire, but players reportedly lost their valuables including phones and bags in the burning bus.
The Bauchi club were enroute Uyo in Akwa Ibom state, where they are billed to face Akwa Starlets (Dakkada FC) in a middle-of-the-table clash on Sunday.
Read Also: NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
The bus, which set out around 4:00a.m Thursday, according to the report, went up in flames along Kibo after Jos in Plateau state at about 7:00a.m.
Wikki are currently 10th in the NPFL table, while their next opponent Dakkada FC, are a place higher with one point ahead.
The League Management Committee (LMC) is yet to make a statement as at the time of this report. It is yet to be known whether or not the tie billed for Sunday in Uyo would go on as planned.
Join the conversation
Sports
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face Jennifer Brady in the final of the Australian Open this weekend.
Japanese Osaka ended Serena Williams latest quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in a thrilling semifinal clash at the Melbourne event.
Osaka, who was on a 19-match unbeaten streak, withstood early pressure from the American before going on to win 6-3 6-4.
“I was really nervous and scared in the beginning and then I sort of eased my way into it,” Osaka said of her match with Williams.
“It’s just always an honour to play her and I just didn’t want to go out really dud. I just wanted to try my best.”
Osaka has never lost a Slam final and will face Brady, who defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4 3-6 6-4 to seal a spot in her first Grand Slam final.
Read Also: Serena just wants to win, not obsessed with equalling record —Coach
Meanwhile, Serena was moved to tears after her defeat as she left the news conference saying she did not know if she was saying farewell.
The 39-year-old however went on Instagram to thank her fans, without a mention of a possible retirement.
“Today was not ideal outcome or performance but it happens. I am so honoured to be able to play in front of you all,” she wrote.
“Your support, your cheers, I only wish I could have done better for you today.
“I am forever in debt and grateful to each and every single one of you.”
Williams returned to the game in 2018 after childbirth, and has lost four Grand Slam finals since. It is yet to be known if she will give another push to equal Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slams record.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...
Sports
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. The one-time...
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
Trending
-
Life's Blog20 hours ago
‘I can’t stay with just one woman,’ Don Jazzy explains why he is still single
-
Politics21 hours ago
Nigeria’s next war will take place in forests, says ex-defence chief
-
Politics23 hours ago
Buhari names Audi as NSCDC Commandant-General, Nababa as CG, NCS
-
Metro23 hours ago
Tension in Orlu as military reportedly conducts airstrikes in search of ESN members
-
Politics21 hours ago
Buratai blames Nigeria’s worsening insecurity on ‘ungovernable spaces’
-
Politics23 hours ago
‘North behind injustice in Nigeria,’ SMBLF replies Gumi
-
Graffiti6 hours ago
It is not Buhari, stupid!
-
Metro19 hours ago
EFCC arraigns man for alleged N29m fraud in Borno