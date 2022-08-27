Sports
D’Tigers lose to Cote d’Ivoire in second round of FIBA W’Cup qualifiers
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers were beaten by Cote d’Ivoire in the starting game of the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
It was a poor start for Nigeria as the team lost 78 – 66 to their Ivorian counterparts in Group E late Friday.
D’Tigers managed a 14 – 14 points score in the first quarter but went on to lose all other quarters to their opponents.
Côte d’Ivoire took the second quarter 28 points to 22, won the third quarter 18 – 16, before finishing with a 18 – 14 point score in the final quarter.
Read Also: FIBA W’Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers stand-in coach speaks after defeat to Cape Verde
D’Tigers will hope to bounce back from the defeat to Côte d’Ivoire when they will face Guinea this weekend.
In the group’s other results, Cape Verde defeated Guinea 65 – 48 and Angola overcame Uganda 84 – 62.
The qualifiers will determine the five African teams that will participate at the FIBA men’s World Cup next year.
