D’Tigers ranked 22nd best national basketball team in world, first in Africa

World basketball governing body, FIBA has ranked Nigeria men’s national team, D’Tigers as the 22nd best team in the world.

The Mike Brown team, who are on the verge of sealing their spot in the 2021 Afrobasket competition, remain the best national team in Africa.

D’Tigers moved up one spot from 23rd to 22nd in the world according to the latest FIBA world ranking.

The ranking, which is coming after the completion of the second window of the FIBA Continental Cup qualifiers, was published on FIBA website on Thursday.

D’Tigers’ move was due to their impressive performance at the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers in November, where they saw off Mali, South Sudan and hosts Rwanda.

At the summit of the world ranking was USA, who are followed by Spain in second place, and in third place is Australia.

Argentina, Serbia, France, Greece, Lithuania, Russia and Brazil occupy the fourth to 10th positions in that order.

