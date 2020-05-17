D’Tigers star Anuna distributes Covid-19 relief materials to Imo residents

D’Tigers player, Kelechi Anuna on Sunday donated Covid-19 relief materials to people in his home town, Mbieri in Imo state.

The member of the 2017 silver-winning Afrobasket team said the initiative was his own way of helping the less privileged go through the tough time occasioned by the pandemic.

“We distributed food and covid-19 materials through my foundation, Kelechi Anuna Foundation on Sunday. This was part of our plans to take the message of one-big family and survival to the people of Mbieri,” he told NBBF media

He believes governments at various levels cannot be left alone at this crucial time.

He added: “Although, I have been doing this since the coronavirus became a major issue in Nigeria as I tried in reaching out to people on individual basis, but this time around, I embarked on a bigger project to help more people.

“Many people in Nigeria are in dire need of help. When I read or hear stories about people not being able to feed their immediate family members, I get disturbed. My effort is just a drop in the ocean because of the poverty level in Nigeria.

“If we all come together as a people, the Covid-19 pandemic will be defeated in no time.”

Anuna, 30, plays professionally for Potros de Nuevo Casa Grande of Liga de Básquetbol Estatal de Chihuahua.

