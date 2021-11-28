D’Tigers thrash Uganda to wrap up first window of World Cup qualifiers on a high

Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers put up a fine performance on Sunday to beat Uganda 95-69 in a FIBA World Cup qualifier in Angola.

D’Tigers had started this window of the qualifying series on a poor note when they lost 79-71 to Cape Verde on Friday.

But they bounced back at the weekend, sealing a slim 72-70 victory over Mali, before beating Uganda on Sunday to wrap up the window on a high note.

With the win on Sunday, Nigeria emerged winners of group A, and have now advanced to the round two of the qualifying series for the 2022 tournament billed to hold in Australia.

Nigeria won in all the quarters, clinching a 25-18 win in the first quarter, a 29-19 win in the second quarter, a 14-8 win in the third and a 28-24 in the final.

The Julius Nwosu men dominated play, with captain Ike Diogu carrying the team on his back and scoring 27 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in the game.

Jordan Ogundiran earnes 11 points and four assists, Keith Omoerah bagged 11 points, four assists, Ben Uzoh sxored 10 points and eight assists while Ugonna Onyenso bagged 10 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

The next round of qualifiers will be in June, 2022, and after that round, only three teams will progress to the finals in Australia.

