D’Tigers to start 2021 Afrobasket qualification race in November

Nigeria men’s Basketball team, D’Tigers will begin their qualifying campaign for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket tournament in November this year.

The Nigerian men, who will also be participating at the Tokyo Olympics, will compete in Group D alongside Mali, Rwanda and Algeria for a place in the 2021 Championship.

The first phase of the qualification campaign is set to hold between the 23rd of November and 1st of December, 2020 at venues yet to be determined by FIBA Africa.

Although, D’Tigers are tipped as one of the favorites during the qualifiers, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) says it will not leave anything to chance as the team are focused on commencing an early preparation.

The squad, which narrowly lost the 2017 title to Tunisia, will play two tournaments format during the three international windows for a place in 2021 Afrobasket Championship.

The final phase of qualifiers will be played between 15th and 23rd of February, 2021 by all the 20 countries divided into five groups.

The top three teams from each group will automatically qualify for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 to be held in Rwanda.

