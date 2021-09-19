D’Tigress battle Angola after beating Mozambique to begin Afrobasket title defence

Reigning African women’s champions D’Tigress of Nigeria will take on Angola later on Sunday at the ongoing FIBA Afrobasket in Yaounde.

The Nigerian ladies got their 2021 AfroBasket campaign to a perfect start after beating Mozambique in their opening Group B in Yaounde, Cameroon on Saturday night.

After a tight contest, D’Tigress eventually emerged winners with 67 points to Mozambique’s 50.

lost the opening two quarters 11-12 and 18-21 respectively before rallying back to take the third quarter 24-9 and the fourth quarter 14-8.

The Otis Hughley team will now face Angola in their second group game as they continue their race to yet another title.

The 2021 AfroBasket Women is the 25th edition of the tournament, and it kicked of on 17 September, to end 26 September.

The top two teams will qualify for one of the qualifying tournaments for the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Two-time defending African champions, D’Tigress will try to become the first team to win a three-peat since since Senegal conquered Africa from 1974 to 1984.

